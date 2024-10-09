Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 6.97% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $17,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 60.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 7.5% in the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 627.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 37,548 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $6,886,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.04 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.12.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

