Callan Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 264,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,084,000 after acquiring an additional 19,556 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 43,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,801,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Dbs Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $165.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

