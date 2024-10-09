Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,390,000 after buying an additional 39,988 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,366,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $235.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.94. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $238.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

