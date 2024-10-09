Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases Shares of 12,291 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 95,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 87,919 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CMG opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

