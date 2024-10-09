InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.07.
Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,900.00%.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.
