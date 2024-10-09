TerraClassicUSD One Day Volume Tops $14.50 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $119.90 million and $14.50 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00042488 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012832 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000097 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,143,566,155 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,274,335 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terraclassic.co.uk.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

