SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.80 and last traded at $55.80, with a volume of 2739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.61.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average of $52.49.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 70,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.