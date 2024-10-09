WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.69 and last traded at $78.69, with a volume of 10930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.41.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.49.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $395,000. FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 171,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,676,000. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at $201,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.