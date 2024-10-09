SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $157.85 and last traded at $157.85, with a volume of 3090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.22.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.31.

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1,200.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,304,000 after purchasing an additional 293,502 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,776,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4,768.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 119,741 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,399,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,337,000.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

