Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 568,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,960,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Energy Fuels from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Energy Fuels Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $864.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. Analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Fuels

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,014,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 82,766 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 56.5% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 5,780,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,385 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 30.8% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,507,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 355,242 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 44.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,277,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 392,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,095,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 179,900 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

