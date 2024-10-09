IXICO (LON:IXI) Trading 5.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.54 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12). 310,236 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 68,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).

IXICO Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.98. The company has a market capitalization of £4.79 million, a PE ratio of -225.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

About IXICO

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its services include collection, analysis, management, and reporting on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company’s technologies comprise Assessa, an online digital platform for clinics; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, quality control, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

