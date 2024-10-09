Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 9th (ACGL, AJG, ALL, AP.UN, APH, ARCB, AXS, BABA, BCE, BEI.UN)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, October 9th:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $114.00 to $134.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $269.00 to $274.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $217.00 to $231.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $71.00 to $70.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $133.00 to $125.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $88.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $106.00 to $124.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from C$48.00 to C$46.00.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$93.00 to C$96.00.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $21.00 to $24.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $98.00 to $104.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $38.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$58.00 to C$63.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $294.00 to $295.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$57.50 to C$59.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$179.00 to C$173.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was given a C$97.00 price target by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$126.00 to C$125.00.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.25 to C$17.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $185.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.75 to C$22.50.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.50 to C$17.00.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$20.75.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) was given a C$70.00 price target by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$58.00 to C$68.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$85.00 to C$93.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $113.00 to $127.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $29.00 to $28.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $209.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.75 to C$15.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $84.00 to $86.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.75 to C$24.00.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $444.00 to $471.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.50 to C$18.75.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $2,890.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $179.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $110.00 to $113.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Propel (TSE:PRL) was given a C$38.00 target price by analysts at Ventum Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$23.00.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $270.00 to $314.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $11.00 to $6.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) was given a C$20.00 target price by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$97.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.50 to C$26.00.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.75 to C$6.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from C$24.00 to C$23.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $173.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $189.00 to $184.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $20.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $426.00 to $424.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $0.20 to $5.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) was given a C$270.00 target price by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $139.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

