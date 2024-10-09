Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 9th (ACGL, AJG, ALL, AP.UN, APH, ARCB, AXS, BABA, BCE, BEI.UN)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, October 9th:
Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $114.00 to $134.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $269.00 to $274.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$20.00.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $71.00 to $70.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $133.00 to $125.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $88.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $106.00 to $124.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from C$48.00 to C$46.00.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$93.00 to C$96.00.
KE (NYSE:BEKE) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $21.00 to $24.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $98.00 to $104.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.
The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $38.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$58.00 to C$63.00.
Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $294.00 to $295.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$57.50 to C$59.00.
Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$179.00 to C$173.00.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was given a C$97.00 price target by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$126.00 to C$125.00.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.25 to C$17.00.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $185.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.75 to C$22.50.
Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.50 to C$17.00.
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$20.75.
GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) was given a C$70.00 price target by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$58.00 to C$68.00.
Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$85.00 to C$93.50.
The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $113.00 to $127.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $29.00 to $28.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $209.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.75 to C$15.00.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $84.00 to $86.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.75 to C$24.00.
Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $444.00 to $471.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.50 to C$18.75.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $2,890.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $179.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $110.00 to $113.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Propel (TSE:PRL) was given a C$38.00 target price by analysts at Ventum Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$23.00.
RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $270.00 to $314.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $11.00 to $6.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) was given a C$20.00 target price by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$97.00.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.50 to C$26.00.
StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.75 to C$6.00.
TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from C$24.00 to C$23.00.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $173.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $189.00 to $184.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $20.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $426.00 to $424.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $0.20 to $5.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) was given a C$270.00 target price by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $139.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
