YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price Up 4% – Time to Buy?

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.04 and last traded at $22.98. 528,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,074,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

YPF has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.90. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $51,676,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,519,000 after purchasing an additional 168,919 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6,194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 947,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,059,000 after purchasing an additional 932,212 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.9% during the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 745,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at about $14,576,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

