BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Up 4.7% – Still a Buy?

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. 3,072,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 9,046,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BB. TD Securities dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cibc World Mkts raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

BlackBerry Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.82 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In related news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $37,962.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,226.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

