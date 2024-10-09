Osmosis (OSMO) Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Osmosis has a market cap of $349.30 million and approximately $7.55 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000830 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Osmosis has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.75 or 0.00255938 BTC.
Osmosis Profile
Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 997,888,978 coins and its circulating supply is 687,206,194 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Osmosis
