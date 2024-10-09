CashBackPro Price Up 116.4% Over Last Week (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded 116.4% higher against the US dollar. CashBackPro has a market cap of $11.36 million and approximately $58,822.97 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008381 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00014625 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,407.31 or 1.00262176 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001020 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CBP is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.12634229 USD and is down -12.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $63,393.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.