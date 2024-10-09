Cosmos Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $75.36 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.26 or 0.00006953 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.66 billion and approximately $75.36 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00042488 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012832 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.