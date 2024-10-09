USDX [Kava] Tops One Day Volume of $287,680.78 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $72.76 million and approximately $287,680.78 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,313.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.57 or 0.00528300 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00029883 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00072943 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000159 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007066 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000130 BTC.
USDX [Kava] Token Profile
USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.
USDX [Kava] Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
