DigiByte (DGB) Achieves Market Cap of $112.35 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $112.35 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,313.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.57 or 0.00528300 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009923 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00105897 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.54 or 0.00247423 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00029769 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00029883 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00072943 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,296,390,889 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
