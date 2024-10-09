Bitcoin Diamond Trading Down 2.1% This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $11.76 million and $2,350.77 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00070650 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00019638 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007066 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,525.78 or 0.40044229 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.