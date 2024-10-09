OmniaVerse Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $95,062.02 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $95,062.02 and $5,794.50 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.

OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.

[Telegram](https://t.me/omniaverseOfficial)”

OmniaVerse Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

