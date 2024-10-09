Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $4.47 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $680.34 million and $26.90 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $4.47 or 0.00007301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008381 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00014625 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,407.31 or 1.00262176 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001020 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00052679 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,144,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 152,082,205.76287508 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.60178676 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 482 active market(s) with $34,816,955.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

