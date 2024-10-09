My DeFi Pet Market Capitalization Hits $1.76 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $20,786.61 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001667 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004429 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

