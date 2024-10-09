O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,471 shares during the quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

LYG stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.34. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $3.18.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0546 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

