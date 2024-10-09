Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,637 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Hilton Worldwide worth $35,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,826,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,680,000 after purchasing an additional 216,219 shares during the last quarter. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $1,639,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 22,049 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $234.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.35 and a 52 week high of $235.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.84.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,933. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

