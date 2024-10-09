Country Trust Bank Has $26.93 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Country Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $148.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.09. The firm has a market cap of $274.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $170.17.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.59.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

