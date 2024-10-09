Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $20,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.00.

NYSE:BLD opened at $386.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.77. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $217.08 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $391.99 and a 200 day moving average of $405.89.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

