Country Trust Bank Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $24,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 81.8% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 109.9% in the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWM opened at $217.57 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.38.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.