Country Trust Bank Decreases Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Country Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,853 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $33,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 72.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,343,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total value of $152,256.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,923.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 0.8 %

NSIT opened at $221.73 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.34 and a 52 week high of $228.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.36). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.