Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC raised Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Fortinet Stock Up 2.8 %

Fortinet stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,082,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,944. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.85. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $80.08. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $1,763,937.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,210 shares of company stock worth $6,337,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

