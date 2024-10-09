iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 286,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $21,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $475,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 114,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.