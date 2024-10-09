Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,585,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,686 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 1.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $31,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 44,332 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 350,603 shares during the period. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 321,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period.

BSCR opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

