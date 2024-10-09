Mattson Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Mattson Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.5% of Mattson Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,846,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,478 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,775,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,173,000 after buying an additional 296,017 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,518,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,999,000 after buying an additional 603,173 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,503,000 after buying an additional 397,088 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7,941.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,233,000 after buying an additional 4,527,347 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

