Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 952,356 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 453.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,162,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952,356 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 18.75% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $40,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 52.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 290,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 100,339 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth $332,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter worth $6,235,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 607.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 143,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 123,131 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.49.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

