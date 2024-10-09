Brookstone Capital Management Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 731.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 704,413 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $30,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 18.3% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.4 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

