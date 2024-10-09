Brookstone Capital Management Has $23.35 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.51% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $23,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 691.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 265,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,804,000 after buying an additional 33,604 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 137,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

