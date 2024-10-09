Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 26,020 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 527,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,020 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $56,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,774.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,788,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,741,355 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,362,000 after buying an additional 29,052 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,140,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,597,000 after buying an additional 16,856 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 987,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,191,000 after buying an additional 15,946 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,840.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 937,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,098,000 after buying an additional 927,271 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $105.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.46 and a 200-day moving average of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

