Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,376 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $25,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,131,000 after acquiring an additional 31,502,110 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,854,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457,638 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,463.6% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,538,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,950 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $143,473,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.91.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

