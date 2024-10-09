Brookstone Capital Management Sells 2,883 Shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $33,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 8,327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 968,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 957,007 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 724,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,419,000 after purchasing an additional 20,486 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,787,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 280,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,567,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TBLL opened at $105.71 on Wednesday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $105.20 and a one year high of $106.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.60.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

