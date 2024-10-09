Brookstone Capital Management Buys 428,490 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 428.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,490 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.15% of iShares MBS ETF worth $50,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,289.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.87.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

