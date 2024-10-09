Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 10,806 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $34,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 105,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,657,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $242.32 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $171.07 and a 12-month high of $247.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.58.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.