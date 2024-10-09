Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 26,585 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,585 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 1.03% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $29,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 147,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 51,340 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares during the period.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of XYLD opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.57.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Big Government Contracts Propel These 3 Defense Stocks Higher
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Powerful ETFs for Income Seekers Looking to Maximize Gains
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.