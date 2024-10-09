Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,286 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.8% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 839.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.00. 5,059,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,754,676. The company has a market cap of $312.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.20. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 4,076,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $163,250,568.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 784,549,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,421,224,816.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,918,857 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,694,213 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

