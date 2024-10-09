Great Oak Capital Partners LLC Sells 272 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.2% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 250,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 4,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.4% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 7,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,825,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,798,072. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.12.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.11.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,592 shares of company stock worth $35,922,911. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

