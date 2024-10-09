Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Buys 158 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 250,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 130.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 4,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 7,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,592 shares of company stock worth $35,922,911. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.93. 5,951,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,803,846. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.46 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

