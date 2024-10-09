Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,553 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Barclays lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.73.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VLO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.09. The stock had a trading volume of 383,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,190. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.86 and its 200 day moving average is $153.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

