S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $518.35 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $528.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.58.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

