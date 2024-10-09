Ignite Planners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

DIS stock opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $168.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.23 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DIS. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

