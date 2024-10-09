Bath Savings Trust Co Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 297,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VO opened at $262.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $264.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.71.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.