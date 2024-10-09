Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Lowered by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,474,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Country Trust Bank owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $70,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

VWO opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.